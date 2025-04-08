Brigade Ent inks JDA to develop Rs 225-cr residential project in Mysuru

Brigade Enterprises has signed a Joint development agreement (JDA) to develop 10 acres and 37 guntas of prime land in Mysuru.

The project, with a gross development value (GDV) of approximately Rs 225 crore and a total development potential of 0.37 million square feet, is set to redefine premium residential living in the region. The development will feature premium plots spanning over 8 acres, and premium apartments spread over 2 acres.

This strategic acquisition marks another milestone in the companys commitment to expanding its presence in Mysuru, which already has about 30 projects across Residential, Office, Retail and Hospitality.

Speaking on the development, Pavitra Shankar, managing director of Brigade Enterprises, said, Mysuru holds immense potential as a growth hub, thanks to its unique blend of cultural richness and rapidly advancing infrastructure. The city has witnessed a clear uptick in real estate activity in recent years, especially following the improved connectivity brought about by the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway. As the largest Tier 2 market in Karnataka, Mysuru continues to attract discerning homebuyers seeking a high quality of life.

Brigade Enterprises is one of Indias leading property developers. The company has developed many landmark buildings and transformed skylines across South India in the cities of Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mysuru, Kochi, Trivandrum and Gift City, Gujarat with developments across residential, office, retail and hotels.

The companys consolidated net profit surged 221.5% to Rs 236.24 crore on 24.7% jump in net sales to Rs 1,463.94 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

The counter declined 5.43% to end at Rs 898.10 on Monday, 7 April 2025.

