Bharat Electronics wins order of Rs 2,210 cr from Ministry of Defence

Bharat Electronics (BEL) has signed a contract with Ministry of Defence valued at Rs.2,210 crore (excluding taxes) for supply of EW Suite for Mi 17 V5 Helicopters of Indian Air Force. These systems are indigenously designed and developed by CASDIC, DRDO and manufactured by BEL. The EW Suite comprises Radar Warning Receiver (RWR), Missile Approach Warning System (MAWS) and Counter Measure Dispensing System (CMDS) which significantly enhance the combat survivability of the helicopters along with effective counter measures.

