Sanathan Textiles receives affirmation in credit ratings

Sanathan Textiles has received credit ratings from ICRA reaffirming the rating while the outlook has been revised to positive.

Long term - Fund based - Term Loans (Rs. 35 crore) - [ICRA]A (Positive); reaffirmed. Outlook revised to Positive from Stable

Long term - Fund based Limits (Rs. 160 crore) - [ICRA]A (Positive); reaffirmed. Outlook revised to Positive from Stable

Short term -Non-fund based Limits (Rs. 715 crore) - [ICRA]A2+; reaffirmed

Total - Rs. 910 crore

