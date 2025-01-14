Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Brigade Enterprises Ltd Spikes 2.26%

Brigade Enterprises Ltd Spikes 2.26%

Image
Last Updated : Jan 14 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Brigade Enterprises Ltd has lost 13.26% over last one month compared to 15.67% fall in BSE Realty index and 7.06% drop in the SENSEX

Brigade Enterprises Ltd rose 2.26% today to trade at Rs 1083.4. The BSE Realty index is up 0.5% to quote at 7125.22. The index is down 15.67 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Phoenix Mills Ltd increased 1.8% and Anant Raj Ltd added 1.3% on the day. The BSE Realty index went up 2.09 % over last one year compared to the 4.1% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Brigade Enterprises Ltd has lost 13.26% over last one month compared to 15.67% fall in BSE Realty index and 7.06% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1538 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 11363 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1451.9 on 25 Jun 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 826.3 on 13 Mar 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Indices may recover on value buying

Stock Alert: HCL Tech, Anand Rathi, Himadri Speicalty, Angel One, Zee Media Corp

Lotus Chocolate Company standalone net profit rises 520.00% in the December 2024 quarter

Angel One consolidated net profit rises 8.13% in the December 2024 quarter

Delta Corp consolidated net profit rises 3.63% in the December 2024 quarter

First Published: Jan 14 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story