Brigade Group signs joint development residential project in South Bengaluru

With gross development value of Rs 1,200 cr
Brigade Group has signed a Joint Development agreement to develop a residential project in Banashankari, 5th Stage, South Bengaluru. The project will be spread over 7.5 acres and is poised to deliver thoughtfully designed high quality residential spaces. The project has a gross development value (GDV) of approximately Rs 1,200 crore and reinforces Brigade's commitment to creating high-quality urban living experiences in Bengaluru's high growth corridors.
Banashankari represents a unique blend of heritage and connectivity, supported by social and physical infrastructure, making it ideal for quality residential development. With Bengaluru evolving, we remain dedicated to delivering thoughtfully designed homes that not only elevate urban living but also contribute meaningfully to the city's growth and economic landscape. said Pavitra Shankar, Managing Director, Brigade Enterprises.
The project will feature premium apartments tailored for discerning homebuyers seeking elevated living in a prime location. With proximity to key infrastructure, educational institutions, and commercial hubs, the development is set to become a landmark residential address in South Bengaluru.
