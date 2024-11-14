Bright Brothers reports consolidated net profit of Rs 3.24 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 52.13% to Rs 88.07 crore

Net profit of Bright Brothers reported to Rs 3.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 2.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 52.13% to Rs 88.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 57.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.88.0757.899.392.006.30-0.173.71-2.243.24-2.21

