Ipca Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 58.20% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 15.78% to Rs 2354.90 crore

Net profit of Ipca Laboratories rose 58.20% to Rs 229.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 145.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 15.78% to Rs 2354.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2033.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.2354.902033.9618.7517.73445.18354.99344.83264.65229.48145.06

Powered by Capital Market - Live News