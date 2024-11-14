Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Ipca Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 58.20% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 15.78% to Rs 2354.90 crore

Net profit of Ipca Laboratories rose 58.20% to Rs 229.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 145.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 15.78% to Rs 2354.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2033.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales2354.902033.96 16 OPM %18.7517.73 -PBDT445.18354.99 25 PBT344.83264.65 30 NP229.48145.06 58

