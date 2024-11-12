Transgene Biotek reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Nov 12 2024 | 2:04 PM IST
Sales rise 20.00% to Rs 0.06 crore

Net Loss of Transgene Biotek reported to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 20.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.060.05 20 OPM %-116.67-240.00 -PBDT-0.05-0.11 55 PBT-0.07-0.13 46 NP-0.07-0.13 46

First Published: Nov 12 2024 | 1:48 PM IST

