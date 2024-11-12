Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SIL Investments consolidated net profit rises 26.69% in the September 2024 quarter

SIL Investments consolidated net profit rises 26.69% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 12 2024 | 2:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 19.23% to Rs 24.74 crore

Net profit of SIL Investments rose 26.69% to Rs 16.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 12.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 19.23% to Rs 24.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 20.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales24.7420.75 19 OPM %88.4091.18 -PBDT22.5219.88 13 PBT21.8819.47 12 NP16.3312.89 27

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Bank, auto stocks drag Sensex 650 pts lower to 78,900; Nifty at 23,950

Anurag Thakur hits Congress for broken promises, says Himachal govt cheated

Ranji Trophy: Could Shami's return bolster India's bowling for AUS Tests?

LIVE news: Sankalp Patra will guarantee Maharashtra's development, says PM Modi

Britannia dips 9% in 2 days, hits over 5-mth low; brokerages mixed

First Published: Nov 12 2024 | 1:48 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story