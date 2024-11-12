SIL Investments consolidated net profit rises 26.69% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 19.23% to Rs 24.74 croreNet profit of SIL Investments rose 26.69% to Rs 16.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 12.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 19.23% to Rs 24.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 20.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales24.7420.75 19 OPM %88.4091.18 -PBDT22.5219.88 13 PBT21.8819.47 12 NP16.3312.89 27
