Uno Minda consolidated net profit rises 8.96% in the September 2024 quarter

Net profit of Uno Minda rose 8.96% to Rs 245.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 224.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 17.22% to Rs 4244.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3621.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.4244.793621.3011.3611.09486.93436.45336.07311.05245.15224.99

