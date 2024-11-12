Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Uno Minda consolidated net profit rises 8.96% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 12 2024 | 2:04 PM IST
Sales rise 17.22% to Rs 4244.79 crore

Net profit of Uno Minda rose 8.96% to Rs 245.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 224.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 17.22% to Rs 4244.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3621.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales4244.793621.30 17 OPM %11.3611.09 -PBDT486.93436.45 12 PBT336.07311.05 8 NP245.15224.99 9

First Published: Nov 12 2024 | 1:48 PM IST

