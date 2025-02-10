Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems standalone net profit declines 93.23% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 39.22% to Rs 49.37 crore

Net profit of Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems declined 93.23% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 39.22% to Rs 49.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 81.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.49.3781.230.412.951.053.330.132.530.131.92

