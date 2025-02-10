Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems standalone net profit declines 93.23% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 39.22% to Rs 49.37 croreNet profit of Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems declined 93.23% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 39.22% to Rs 49.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 81.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales49.3781.23 -39 OPM %0.412.95 -PBDT1.053.33 -68 PBT0.132.53 -95 NP0.131.92 -93
