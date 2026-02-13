Brilliant Portfolios standalone net profit declines 8.33% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 5.41% to Rs 0.70 croreNet profit of Brilliant Portfolios declined 8.33% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 5.41% to Rs 0.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales0.700.74 -5 OPM %75.7179.73 -PBDT0.180.19 -5 PBT0.160.16 0 NP0.110.12 -8
