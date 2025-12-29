Supreme Court stays November 20 order on Aravalli definition, forms new expert panel

The Supreme Court of India stayed its November 20 order on the definition of the Aravalli Range and constituted a new expert committee to re-examine the issue.

The court said clarifications were required on the earlier definition and kept its previous directions in abeyance. It also issued notices to the Centre and the four Aravalli states of Rajasthan, Gujarat, Delhi and Haryana in a suo motu case.

The move follows criticism of the Centres newly notified definition of the Aravalli range based on a 100-metre height criterion, which raised environmental concerns.

Earlier, on December 24, the environment ministry directed states to impose a complete ban on new mining leases across the Aravalli landscape to protect the fragile ecosystem.