Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Supreme Court stays November 20 order on Aravalli definition, forms new expert panel

Supreme Court stays November 20 order on Aravalli definition, forms new expert panel

Image
Last Updated : Dec 29 2025 | 3:16 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
The Supreme Court of India stayed its November 20 order on the definition of the Aravalli Range and constituted a new expert committee to re-examine the issue.

The court said clarifications were required on the earlier definition and kept its previous directions in abeyance. It also issued notices to the Centre and the four Aravalli states of Rajasthan, Gujarat, Delhi and Haryana in a suo motu case.

The move follows criticism of the Centres newly notified definition of the Aravalli range based on a 100-metre height criterion, which raised environmental concerns.

Earlier, on December 24, the environment ministry directed states to impose a complete ban on new mining leases across the Aravalli landscape to protect the fragile ecosystem.

The Aravalli range stretches about 670 km across northwestern India, from Delhi through Haryana and Rajasthan to Gujarat, and is considered the oldest fold mountain range in the country.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

KNR Constructions Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Linde India appoints Milan Sadhukhan as MD

Manappuram Finance appoints Buvanesh Tharashankar as Group CFO

Indices trade lower; consumer durables shares climb

Modi Rubber Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

First Published: Dec 29 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story