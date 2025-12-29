KNR Constructions Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd, Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd, Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd and PC Jeweller Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 29 December 2025.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd, Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd, Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd and PC Jeweller Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 29 December 2025.

KNR Constructions Ltd crashed 5.82% to Rs 168.3 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.59 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.58 lakh shares in the past one month.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd tumbled 5.09% to Rs 126.7. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 44.21 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13.58 lakh shares in the past one month. Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd lost 4.90% to Rs 368.95. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 37.74 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9.08 lakh shares in the past one month. Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd fell 4.71% to Rs 1208.55. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 18368 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 77721 shares in the past one month.