British Pound net speculative shorts fall further

Last Updated : Jan 27 2026 | 3:04 PM IST
Large currency speculators further reduced net short position in the Pound futures market from a near six year high, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Pound futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net short position of 21980 contracts in the data reported through January 20, 2026. This was a weekly drop of 3290 net short contracts.

First Published: Jan 27 2026 | 3:04 PM IST

