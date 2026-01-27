IFB Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Shiva Texyarn Ltd, Digicontent Ltd, Orissa Bengal Carrier Ltd and Veer Global Infraconstruction Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 27 January 2026.

IFB Industries Ltd lost 16.54% to Rs 1128.5 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 43924 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1332 shares in the past one month.

Shiva Texyarn Ltd crashed 12.98% to Rs 164.85. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1057 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 221 shares in the past one month. Digicontent Ltd tumbled 12.81% to Rs 27.03. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 13018 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1442 shares in the past one month. Orissa Bengal Carrier Ltd fell 11.64% to Rs 48.11. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 184 shares in the past one month.