British Pound net speculative shorts fall sharply

Large currency speculators sharply reduced net short positions in the Pound futures market from a two and half year low, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Pound futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net short position of 25185 contracts in the data reported through August 19, 2025. This was a weekly decline of 13908 net short contracts.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News