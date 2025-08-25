NBCC (India) to design & build major Rs 3,700-cr project in Rajasthan

NBCC (India) has been selected as the lead agency to design, build, and market a landmark development project on 95 acres of land owned by the Rajasthan State Industrial Development & Investment Corporation (RIICO) along the B2 Bypass, Tonk Road.

The ambitious project, recently approved by the Government of Rajasthans cabinet, involves the creation of the Rajasthan Mandapam Convention Centre, a Global Capability Centre (GCC) Tower, an IT Tower, luxury hotels, and new commercial and residential infrastructure.

The overall investment for this transformative initiative is estimated at approximately Rs 3,700 crore.

A key highlight of the project is the Rajasthan Mandapam Convention Centre, planned to be developed on a 25-acre land parcel. The convention centre will feature over 2 lakh square meters of built-up area and is designed to accommodate 7,000 to 7,500 seats, aiming to establish itself as a world-class venue for national and international events.