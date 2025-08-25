India Ratings affirms ratings of Coromandel International at 'AAA/Stable' '

Coromandel International (CIL) said that India Ratings & Research has affirmed the company's long-term rating at 'IND AAA' with 'stable' outlook.

The agency has also affirmed the companys short-term rating at IND A1+.

India Ratings & Research stated that the affirmation reflects CIL's strong business profile as Indias second-largest phosphatic fertilizer player and largest single super phosphate (SSP) player.

Its EBITDA margins remain resilient due to backward integration for sourcing of fertilizer raw material, improving proportion of non-subsidy revenue and healthy contribution from unique formulations.

CILs strong credit metrics are driven by a healthy EBITDA generation and capex funded through internal accruals.

The liquidity position of the company is adequate, backed by healthy cash balances, liquid investments, and inter-corporate deposits. However, factors like deterioration in the operating profitability or any adverse regulatory policy movement and/or the consolidated net leverage exceeding 1.0x on a sustained basis could lead to a negative rating action. Coromandel International, a flagship company of the Murugappa Group, operates in two segments: crop protection chemicals (CPC) and nutrients and allied business (NAB). The NAB segment comprises of phosphatic fertilisers (di-ammonium phosphate, complexes, single super phosphate, muriate of potash); specialty nutrients and organic fertilisers (G-sulphur, water soluble fertilisers, organic manure); and the retail stores business that provides agri inputs and agri services. The CPC segment comprises technical materials, formulations and biopesticides. Its facilities are spread across India but are largely concentrated in south India.