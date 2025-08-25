Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shree Refrigerations spurts on securing Rs 107-cr order from Hindustan Shipyard

Shree Refrigerations spurts on securing Rs 107-cr order from Hindustan Shipyard

Aug 25 2025
Shree Refrigerations surged 15.34% to Rs 207.85 after the company announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 106.6 crore from Hindustan Shipyard.

The scope of work includes the supply and installation of heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems for five Fleet Support Ships. The project is to be executed with a delivery deadline of 31 March 2028, from the date of execution of the supply order.

Shree Refrigerations made a debut on the stock exchanges on 1 August 2025, with its shares listing at Rs 169.85, a 35.88% premium to the issue price of Rs 125.

The company's initial public offering (IPO), which closed on 29 July 2025, was subscribed 174.24 times. The IPO was priced within a band of Rs 119 to Rs 125 per share. The stock hit a record high of Rs 214.80 on 25 August 2025.

Shree Refrigerations is a defense-focused manufacturer of advanced refrigeration and HVAC systems.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 98.73 crore and a net profit of Rs 13.55 crore for the period ended 31 March 2025.

Aug 25 2025

