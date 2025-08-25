Eris Lifesciences' Ahmedabad-based unit gets regulatory approval from Brazil's ANVISA

Eris Lifesciences said that its manufacturing unit at the company's Ahmedabad campus has received approval from ANVISA, which is Brazil's national health regulatory agency.

This approval follows a successful inspection conducted by the agency in May 2025 and enables Eris to enter the Brazilian market, the largest pharmaceutical market in South America.

A company spokesperson said that this approval by a stringent regulatory authority like Anvisa is a tangible endorsement of the GMP and quality systems at the companys manufacturing facilities.

The said manufacturing facility was also successfully inspected by various other regulatory agencies earlier this year.

Eris Lifesciences is an Indian pharmaceutical company and a leading player in the domestic branded formulations market. The company is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products.