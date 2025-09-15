Home / Markets / Capital Market News / British Pound net speculative shorts inch higher

British Pound net speculative shorts inch higher

Last Updated : Sep 15 2025 | 1:16 PM IST
Large currency speculators slightly increased net short positions in the Pound futures market, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Pound futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net short position of 33605 contracts in the data reported through September 09, 2025. This was a weekly increase of 465 net short contracts.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 15 2025 | 1:10 PM IST

