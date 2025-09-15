British Pound net speculative shorts inch higher

Large currency speculators slightly increased net short positions in the Pound futures market, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Pound futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net short position of 33605 contracts in the data reported through September 09, 2025. This was a weekly increase of 465 net short contracts.

