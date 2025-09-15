Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd spurts 0.36%, gains for five straight sessions

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd spurts 0.36%, gains for five straight sessions

Image
Last Updated : Sep 15 2025 | 1:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 1900.5, up 0.36% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 9.28% in last one year as compared to a 1.15% fall in NIFTY and a 10.2% fall in the Nifty Financial Services.

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1900.5, up 0.36% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.09% on the day, quoting at 25091.5. The Sensex is at 81870.3, down 0.04%. ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd has dropped around 2.36% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 0.65% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26363.25, up 0.28% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 94186 shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.89 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1904.4, up 0.06% on the day. ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd is down 9.28% in last one year as compared to a 1.15% fall in NIFTY and a 10.2% fall in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 35.2 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Coal India Ltd soars 0.61%, up for fifth straight session

ABB India Ltd soars 1.88%, gains for fifth straight session

Sterling Tools jumps on foray into EV power electronics with Chinese tie-up

India's vegetable oil imports up 7% on year in Aug-25

Barometers trades sideways; auto shares underpressure

First Published: Sep 15 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story