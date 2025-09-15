ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd spurts 0.36%, gains for five straight sessions

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 1900.5, up 0.36% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 9.28% in last one year as compared to a 1.15% fall in NIFTY and a 10.2% fall in the Nifty Financial Services.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 0.65% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26363.25, up 0.28% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 94186 shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.89 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1904.4, up 0.06% on the day. ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd is down 9.28% in last one year as compared to a 1.15% fall in NIFTY and a 10.2% fall in the Nifty Financial Services index.