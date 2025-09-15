Coal India Ltd soars 0.61%, up for fifth straight session

Coal India Ltd is quoting at Rs 396.75, up 0.61% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 19.56% in last one year as compared to a 1.15% drop in NIFTY and a 17.45% drop in the Nifty Energy.

Coal India Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 396.75, up 0.61% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.09% on the day, quoting at 25091.5. The Sensex is at 81870.3, down 0.04%. Coal India Ltd has risen around 2.31% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Coal India Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 1.9% in last one month and is currently quoting at 34940.3, up 0.57% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 30.13 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 49.33 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 398.45, up 0.61% on the day. Coal India Ltd is down 19.56% in last one year as compared to a 1.15% drop in NIFTY and a 17.45% drop in the Nifty Energy index.