Spice Islands Industries standalone net profit rises 1318.18% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 29.17% to Rs 0.34 crore

Net profit of Spice Islands Industries rose 1318.18% to Rs 1.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 29.17% to Rs 0.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 50.00% to Rs 0.48 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 13.33% to Rs 0.78 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

