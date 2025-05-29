Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Spice Islands Industries standalone net profit rises 1318.18% in the March 2025 quarter

Spice Islands Industries standalone net profit rises 1318.18% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 9:36 AM IST
Sales decline 29.17% to Rs 0.34 crore

Net profit of Spice Islands Industries rose 1318.18% to Rs 1.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 29.17% to Rs 0.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 50.00% to Rs 0.48 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 13.33% to Rs 0.78 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.340.48 -29 0.780.90 -13 OPM %-64.71-4.17 --123.08-1.11 - PBDT1.580.12 1217 1.180.36 228 PBT1.560.11 1318 1.120.32 250 NP1.560.11 1318 0.480.32 50

