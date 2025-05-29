Vision Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 14.24 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 97.88% to Rs 0.21 crore

Net loss of Vision Corporation reported to Rs 14.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 97.88% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 9.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 14.55 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 36.73% to Rs 12.16 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 19.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

0.219.8912.1619.22-52.380.71-0.490.784.430.204.490.284.080.193.770.06-14.240.14-14.550.01

