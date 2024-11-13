BSE consolidated net profit rises 187.76% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 124.66% to Rs 813.30 crore

Net profit of BSE rose 187.76% to Rs 346.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 120.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 124.66% to Rs 813.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 362.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.813.30362.0256.0452.26485.84204.64456.70181.97346.75120.50

