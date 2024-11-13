Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Pokarna consolidated net profit rises 37.49% in the September 2024 quarter

Pokarna consolidated net profit rises 37.49% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 9:31 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 25.70% to Rs 251.28 crore

Net profit of Pokarna rose 37.49% to Rs 44.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 32.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 25.70% to Rs 251.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 199.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales251.28199.90 26 OPM %34.2634.25 -PBDT78.9661.67 28 PBT68.4451.78 32 NP44.9632.70 37

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

BlackBuck IPO opens today: GMP turns flat; should you subscribe or wait?

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex 100 pts lower at 78,600; Nifty at 23,800; M&M, Maruti weigh

LIVE news: Thick smog coats Delhi-NCR; AQI falls to 'severe' category

Prayagraj UPPSC protest: Cops register FIR against 12 for vandalisation

Biden govt sidesteps its 30-day deadline for Israel to improve Gaza aid

First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 7:48 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story