Pokarna consolidated net profit rises 37.49% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 25.70% to Rs 251.28 crore

Net profit of Pokarna rose 37.49% to Rs 44.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 32.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 25.70% to Rs 251.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 199.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.251.28199.9034.2634.2578.9661.6768.4451.7844.9632.70

Powered by Capital Market - Live News