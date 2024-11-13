PTC India consolidated net profit rises 19.77% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 3.07% to Rs 4855.98 crore

Net profit of PTC India rose 19.77% to Rs 217.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 181.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 3.07% to Rs 4855.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 5009.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.4855.985009.766.315.88221.13206.23218.90203.81217.24181.38

