PTC India consolidated net profit rises 19.77% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 9:32 AM IST
Sales decline 3.07% to Rs 4855.98 crore

Net profit of PTC India rose 19.77% to Rs 217.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 181.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 3.07% to Rs 4855.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 5009.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales4855.985009.76 -3 OPM %6.315.88 -PBDT221.13206.23 7 PBT218.90203.81 7 NP217.24181.38 20

First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 7:48 AM IST

