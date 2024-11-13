Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri consolidated net profit rises 32.85% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 17.99% to Rs 567.01 crore

Net profit of Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri rose 32.85% to Rs 11.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 9.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 17.99% to Rs 567.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 480.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.567.01480.556.216.1823.3518.2917.2112.1311.979.01

Powered by Capital Market - Live News