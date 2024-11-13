Raideep Industries consolidated net profit declines 35.90% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 24.00% to Rs 0.19 crore

Net profit of Raideep Industries declined 35.90% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 24.00% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.0.190.25-52.63-44.000.040.050.030.030.250.39

Powered by Capital Market - Live News