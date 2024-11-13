Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Raideep Industries consolidated net profit declines 35.90% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 9:31 AM IST
Sales decline 24.00% to Rs 0.19 crore

Net profit of Raideep Industries declined 35.90% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 24.00% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.190.25 -24 OPM %-52.63-44.00 -PBDT0.040.05 -20 PBT0.030.03 0 NP0.250.39 -36

First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 7:48 AM IST

