BSE SME Ameenji Rubber springs into action on listing

Ameenji Rubber was trading at Rs 106.05 on the BSE, a premium of 6.05% compared with the issue price of Rs 100.The scrip was listed at Rs 101, a premium of 1% over the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently frozen at its upper limit of 5% over its listing price.
The counter hit a high of Rs 106.05 and a low of Rs 96.05. About 11.71 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.
Ameenji Rubber's IPO was subscribed 2.12 times. The issue opened for bidding on 26 September 2025 and it closed on 30 September 2025. The price of the IPO was fixed between Rs 95 to Rs 100 per share.
The IPO comprised a fresh issue of 30,00,000 equity shares. The promoter and promoter group shareholding diluted to 67.72% from 92.24% pre-issue.
The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for funding of capital expenditure towards modernization of existing machinery and procurement of new machinery for new product line-conveyor belting unit, repayment and/or pre-payment, in full or part, of certain borrowings availed by the company and general corporate purpose.
Ahead of the IPO, Ameenji Rubber 25 September 2025, raised Rs 8.52 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 8.52 lakh shares at Rs 100 each to 7 anchor investors.
Ameenji Rubber specializes in manufacturing, supplying, and exporting rubber solutions for railways, infrastructure, and commercial applications. Its diverse product range includes elastomeric bridge bearings, POT-PTFE bearings, expansion joints (infrastructure), rubber sole plates, railway vestibules, crossing pads (railways), moulded and long length rubber sheets, gym mats, cow mats, and other rubber products. These products are widely used in railway coaches, sleepers, crossings, bridges, highways, and infrastructure projects across sectors such as railways, construction, oil & gas, energy, fitness, and dairy farming. As of 30 June 2025, the company had 54 employees on its payroll and 666 contract laborers.
The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 94.05 crore and net profit of Rs 8.03 crore for the year ended 31 March 2025.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app