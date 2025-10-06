BSE SME Ameenji Rubber springs into action on listing

Ameenji Rubber was trading at Rs 106.05 on the BSE, a premium of 6.05% compared with the issue price of Rs 100.

The scrip was listed at Rs 101, a premium of 1% over the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently frozen at its upper limit of 5% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 106.05 and a low of Rs 96.05. About 11.71 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Ameenji Rubber's IPO was subscribed 2.12 times. The issue opened for bidding on 26 September 2025 and it closed on 30 September 2025. The price of the IPO was fixed between Rs 95 to Rs 100 per share.

The IPO comprised a fresh issue of 30,00,000 equity shares. The promoter and promoter group shareholding diluted to 67.72% from 92.24% pre-issue. The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for funding of capital expenditure towards modernization of existing machinery and procurement of new machinery for new product line-conveyor belting unit, repayment and/or pre-payment, in full or part, of certain borrowings availed by the company and general corporate purpose. Ahead of the IPO, Ameenji Rubber 25 September 2025, raised Rs 8.52 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 8.52 lakh shares at Rs 100 each to 7 anchor investors. Ameenji Rubber specializes in manufacturing, supplying, and exporting rubber solutions for railways, infrastructure, and commercial applications. Its diverse product range includes elastomeric bridge bearings, POT-PTFE bearings, expansion joints (infrastructure), rubber sole plates, railway vestibules, crossing pads (railways), moulded and long length rubber sheets, gym mats, cow mats, and other rubber products. These products are widely used in railway coaches, sleepers, crossings, bridges, highways, and infrastructure projects across sectors such as railways, construction, oil & gas, energy, fitness, and dairy farming. As of 30 June 2025, the company had 54 employees on its payroll and 666 contract laborers.