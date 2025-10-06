Master Trust Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Hemisphere Properties India Ltd, Cybertech Systems & Software Ltd, Suraj Ltd and Taylormade Renewables Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 06 October 2025.

Hemisphere Properties India Ltd, Cybertech Systems & Software Ltd, Suraj Ltd and Taylormade Renewables Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 06 October 2025.

Master Trust Ltd lost 20.00% to Rs 129.4 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.56 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 30097 shares in the past one month.

Hemisphere Properties India Ltd crashed 18.70% to Rs 149.55. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 6.33 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.78 lakh shares in the past one month. Cybertech Systems & Software Ltd tumbled 16.61% to Rs 226.65. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.6 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 73864 shares in the past one month. Suraj Ltd dropped 14.76% to Rs 317.85. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2629 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 351 shares in the past one month.