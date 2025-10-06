Home / Markets / Capital Market News / BSE SME Bhavik Enterprises molds a cautious debut

BSE SME Bhavik Enterprises molds a cautious debut

Image
Last Updated : Oct 06 2025 | 3:04 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Bhavik Enterprises was trading at Rs 143 on the BSE, a premium of 2.14% compared with the issue price of Rs 140.

The scrip was listed at Rs 143, a premium of 2.14% over the initial public offer (IPO) price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 150.15 and a low of Rs 143. About 27.11 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Bhavik Enterprises' IPO was subscribed 1.06 times. The issue opened for bidding on 25 September 2025 and it closed 30 September 2025. The price of the IPO was fixed at Rs 140 per share.

The IPO comprised fresh issue of 45,00,000 equity shares and offer for sale (OFS) of 10,00,000 equity shares by existing shareholders. The promoter and promoter shareholding diluted to 72.98% from 100% pre-IPO.

The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for funding of working capital requirement of the company and for general corporate purposes.

Bhavik Enterprises is engaged in the trading of polymers, primarily focusing on Polyethylene (PE) and Polypropylene (PP), which have wide-ranging applications across industries such as packaging, infrastructure, and agriculture. Operating on a stock-and-sale model, the company imports and stores these materials to supply plastic product manufacturers in sectors like packaging, agriculture, housewares, piping, films, and containers. Their product portfolio includes various types of polyethylene, HDPE, LDPE, LLDPE, and MLLDPE, mainly used for packaging. Additionally, Bhavik Enterprises trades polypropylene, a lightweight, durable, and chemical-resistant plastic that is widely used in packaging, textiles, and automotive industries. As of 31 March 2025, the company had 18 employees.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 522.76 crore and net profit of Rs 5.68 crore for the period ended 31 March 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Master Trust Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Bharti Airtel arm bags cybersecurity contract from Indian Railways

Volumes soar at Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd counter

KEC International bags Rs 1,102-cr orders across key business segments

Airtel Business wins multi-year contract from Indian Railway Security Operations Centre

First Published: Oct 06 2025 | 2:53 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story