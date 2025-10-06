BSE SME Bhavik Enterprises molds a cautious debut

Bhavik Enterprises was trading at Rs 143 on the BSE, a premium of 2.14% compared with the issue price of Rs 140.The scrip was listed at Rs 143, a premium of 2.14% over the initial public offer (IPO) price.
The counter hit a high of Rs 150.15 and a low of Rs 143. About 27.11 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.
Bhavik Enterprises' IPO was subscribed 1.06 times. The issue opened for bidding on 25 September 2025 and it closed 30 September 2025. The price of the IPO was fixed at Rs 140 per share.
The IPO comprised fresh issue of 45,00,000 equity shares and offer for sale (OFS) of 10,00,000 equity shares by existing shareholders. The promoter and promoter shareholding diluted to 72.98% from 100% pre-IPO.
The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for funding of working capital requirement of the company and for general corporate purposes.
Bhavik Enterprises is engaged in the trading of polymers, primarily focusing on Polyethylene (PE) and Polypropylene (PP), which have wide-ranging applications across industries such as packaging, infrastructure, and agriculture. Operating on a stock-and-sale model, the company imports and stores these materials to supply plastic product manufacturers in sectors like packaging, agriculture, housewares, piping, films, and containers. Their product portfolio includes various types of polyethylene, HDPE, LDPE, LLDPE, and MLLDPE, mainly used for packaging. Additionally, Bhavik Enterprises trades polypropylene, a lightweight, durable, and chemical-resistant plastic that is widely used in packaging, textiles, and automotive industries. As of 31 March 2025, the company had 18 employees.
The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 522.76 crore and net profit of Rs 5.68 crore for the period ended 31 March 2025.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app