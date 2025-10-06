BSE SME Bhavik Enterprises molds a cautious debut

Bhavik Enterprises was trading at Rs 143 on the BSE, a premium of 2.14% compared with the issue price of Rs 140.

The counter hit a high of Rs 150.15 and a low of Rs 143. About 27.11 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Bhavik Enterprises' IPO was subscribed 1.06 times. The issue opened for bidding on 25 September 2025 and it closed 30 September 2025. The price of the IPO was fixed at Rs 140 per share.

The IPO comprised fresh issue of 45,00,000 equity shares and offer for sale (OFS) of 10,00,000 equity shares by existing shareholders. The promoter and promoter shareholding diluted to 72.98% from 100% pre-IPO.

The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for funding of working capital requirement of the company and for general corporate purposes. Bhavik Enterprises is engaged in the trading of polymers, primarily focusing on Polyethylene (PE) and Polypropylene (PP), which have wide-ranging applications across industries such as packaging, infrastructure, and agriculture. Operating on a stock-and-sale model, the company imports and stores these materials to supply plastic product manufacturers in sectors like packaging, agriculture, housewares, piping, films, and containers. Their product portfolio includes various types of polyethylene, HDPE, LDPE, LLDPE, and MLLDPE, mainly used for packaging. Additionally, Bhavik Enterprises trades polypropylene, a lightweight, durable, and chemical-resistant plastic that is widely used in packaging, textiles, and automotive industries. As of 31 March 2025, the company had 18 employees.