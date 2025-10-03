Home / Markets / Capital Market News / BSE SME Chatterbox Technologies makes noise with premium listing

BSE SME Chatterbox Technologies makes noise with premium listing

Last Updated : Oct 03 2025 | 12:04 PM IST
Chatterbox Technologies was trading at Rs 128.35 on the BSE, a premium of 11.61% compared with the issue price of Rs 115.

The scrip was listed at Rs 135, a premium of 17.39% over the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently down 4.93% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 136 and a low of Rs 128.25. About 14.36 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Chatterbox Technologies' IPO was subscribed 48.46 times. The issue opened for bidding on 25 September 2025 and it closed on 29 September 2025. The price of the IPO was fixed between Rs 110 per to 115 per share.

The IPO comprised a fresh issue of 37,27,200 equity shares. The promoter and promoter shareholding diluted to 63.39% from 82% pre-IPO.

The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for funding capital expenditure for existing business, funding expenditure for setting up an additional office cum new studio, funding capital expenditure for brand building of company, meeting the incremental working capital requirements of company and for general corporate purposes.

Ahead of the IPO, Chatterbox Technologies on 24 September 2025, raised Rs 12.19 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 10.60 lakh shares at Rs 115 per share to 6 anchor investor.

Chatterbox Technologies, known by its brand name Chtrbox, is an Indian influencer marketing platform and agency that connects brands with social media influencers to create data-driven marketing campaigns. Since 2016, it has executed over a thousand campaigns with around 500 influencers, primarily on platforms like Instagram. Focused on B2B services, Chtrbox uses analytics to identify the right influencers and optimize campaign performance, helping brands reach their target audience with impactful content. The company also offers services such as social media management, video production, youth marketing, and regional content creation through specialized verticals. While headquartered in India, Chtrbox also operates in global markets including Singapore, the UAE, the USA, and the UK. As of 31 March 2025, the company had 97 employees.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 59.12 crore and net profit of Rs 8.86 crore for the period ended 31 March 2025.

First Published: Oct 03 2025 | 11:33 AM IST

