BSE SME Gujarat Peanut and Agri Products enters Dalal Street with a soft bite

Gujarat Peanut and Agri Products was trading at Rs 67.20 on the BSE, a discount of 16% compared with the issue price of Rs 80.

The scrip was listed at Rs 64, a discount of 20% over the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently frozen at its upper limit of 5% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 67.20 and a low of Rs 61.10. About 22.26 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Gujarat Peanut & Agri Products' IPO was subscribed 15.48 times. The issue opened for bidding on 25 September 2025 and it closed on 29 September 2025. The price of the IPO was fixed at Rs 80 per share.

The IPO comprised a fresh issue of 29,76,000 equity shares. The promoter and promoter shareholding diluted to 71% from 100% pre-IPO. The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for funding capital expenditure towards purchase of additional plant & machinery, working capital requirements and for general corporate purposes. Gujarat Peanut and Agri Products, established in 2005 and based in Rajkot, Gujarat, is a family-owned business specializing in the processing and export of peanuts and other agricultural commodities. The companys operations include cleaning, grading, sorting, trading, and marketing a wide range of products such as peanuts, sesame seeds, spices, grains, pulses, and raw cotton. Their manufacturing facility spans 6,374 square meters in Rajkot, and they serve a broad network of buyers across domestic and international markets. As of 30 June 2025, the company had 18 employees.