Home / Markets / Capital Market News / BSE SME Gujarat Peanut and Agri Products enters Dalal Street with a soft bite

BSE SME Gujarat Peanut and Agri Products enters Dalal Street with a soft bite

Image
Last Updated : Oct 03 2025 | 12:04 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Gujarat Peanut and Agri Products was trading at Rs 67.20 on the BSE, a discount of 16% compared with the issue price of Rs 80.

The scrip was listed at Rs 64, a discount of 20% over the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently frozen at its upper limit of 5% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 67.20 and a low of Rs 61.10. About 22.26 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Gujarat Peanut & Agri Products' IPO was subscribed 15.48 times. The issue opened for bidding on 25 September 2025 and it closed on 29 September 2025. The price of the IPO was fixed at Rs 80 per share.

The IPO comprised a fresh issue of 29,76,000 equity shares. The promoter and promoter shareholding diluted to 71% from 100% pre-IPO.

The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for funding capital expenditure towards purchase of additional plant & machinery, working capital requirements and for general corporate purposes.

Gujarat Peanut and Agri Products, established in 2005 and based in Rajkot, Gujarat, is a family-owned business specializing in the processing and export of peanuts and other agricultural commodities. The companys operations include cleaning, grading, sorting, trading, and marketing a wide range of products such as peanuts, sesame seeds, spices, grains, pulses, and raw cotton. Their manufacturing facility spans 6,374 square meters in Rajkot, and they serve a broad network of buyers across domestic and international markets. As of 30 June 2025, the company had 18 employees.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 363.04 crore and net profit of Rs 6.50 crore for the period ended 31 March 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

BSE SME Chatterbox Technologies makes noise with premium listing

Glottis IPO ends with 2.05 times subscription

Yen eases; Japan leadership vote in focus

Nifty below 24,850; media shares slide

Goodluck India gains after subsidiary bags artillery shells license

First Published: Oct 03 2025 | 11:44 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story