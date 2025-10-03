Glottis IPO ends with 2.05 times subscription

The offer received bids for 4.12 crore shares as against 2.01 crore shares on offer.The initial public offer of Glottis received bids for 4,12,93,878 shares as against 2,01,23,929 shares on offer. The issue was subscribed 2.05 times.
The Non-Institutional Investors category was subscribed 2.97 times, the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) category was subscribed 1.87 times and the Retail Individual Investors category was subscribed 1.42 times.
The issue opened for bidding on 29 September 2025 and it closed on 1 October 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 120 and 129 per share.
The issue comprised both fresh issue of equity shares up to Rs 160 crore and offer for sale of 1,13,95,640 equity shares by the promoter selling shareholders. The OFS comprises sale of 56,97,820 equity shares by Ramkumar Senthilvel and 56,97,820 equity shares by Kuttappan Manikandan.
Of the net proceeds from the fresh issue, Rs 132.54 crore is for funding of capital expenditure requirements towards the purchase of commercial vehicles and containers, and the balance is for general corporate purposes. Through the proceeds from the fresh issue, the company plans to purchase 1,000 containers for Rs 48.38 crore and use the balance to purchase 270 trucks and trailers
Glottis offers multi-modal integrated logistics solutions, including end-to-end transportation solutions through ocean, air, and road logistics services.It serves customers across multiple industries, with particular emphasis on energy infrastructure and renewable energy projects with a global footprint and expertise in handling complex supply chains. It delivers end-to-end logistics solutions with multimodal capabilities across verticals to optimize the movement of goods across geographies. As of August 31, 2025, the company owned 17 commercial vehicles.
Ahead of the IPO, Glottis, on 26 September 2025, raised Rs 55.26 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 42.83 lakh shares at Rs 129 each to 7 anchor investors.
The firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 56.14 crore and sales of Rs 941.17 crore for the twelve months ended on 31st March 2025.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app