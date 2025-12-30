BSE SME Dachepalli Publishers opens a new chapter with a subdued market debut

Dachepalli Publishers traded at Rs 80 on the BSE, a discount of 21.57% compared with the issue price of Rs 102.

The scrip was listed at Rs 81.60, a discount of 20% compared with the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently down 1.96% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 85.65 and a low of Rs 77.55. About 12.41 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Dachepalli Publishers' IPO was subscribed 1.90 times. The issue opened for bidding on 22 December 2025 and it closed on 24 December 2025. The price band of the IPO was fixed between Rs 100 to Rs 102 per share.

The IPO comprised fresh issue of 39,60,000 equity shares. The promoter and promoter shareholding diluted to 73.56% from 100% pre-IPO. The company intends to utilize the net proceeds to meet working capital requirements, repayment of certain borrowing availed by company, in part or full and for general corporate purpose. Dachepalli Publishers is an Indian educational publishing company engaged in the development and distribution of textbooks, reference books, and academic materials for school and college curricula. As of 2025, the company has a catalogue of more than 600 titles across six publishing brands and operates in 10 states and union territories.