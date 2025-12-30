Yes Bank Ltd down for fifth straight session

Yes Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 21.34, down 0.09% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 8.93% in last one year as compared to a 9.53% rally in NIFTY and a 14.46% spurt in the Nifty Private Bank index.

Yes Bank Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 21.34, down 0.09% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.17% on the day, quoting at 25897.6. The Sensex is at 84563.41, down 0.16%.Yes Bank Ltd has lost around 4.94% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Private Bank index of which Yes Bank Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 1.38% in last one month and is currently quoting at 28352.3, up 0.04% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 531.28 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 687.65 lakh shares in last one month.