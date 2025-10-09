Home / Markets / Capital Market News / BSE SME DSM Fresh Foods sizzles on market debut

BSE SME DSM Fresh Foods sizzles on market debut

Last Updated : Oct 09 2025 | 12:16 PM IST
DSM Fresh Foods was trading at Rs 126 on the BSE, a premium of 26% compared with the issue price of Rs 100.

The scrip was listed at Rs 120, a premium of 20% over the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently frozen at its upper limit of 5% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 126 and a low of Rs 120. About 28.79 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

DSM Fresh Foods' IPO was subscribed 1.33 times. The issue opened for bidding on 26 September 2025 and it closed on 6 October 2025. The price of the IPO was fixed between Rs 96 to Rs 101 per share.

The IPO comprised a fresh issue of 59,06,400 equity shares. The promoter and promoter group shareholding diluted to 28.11% from 38.24% pre-issue.

The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for capital expenditure requirement, marketing expenditure, working capital requirement and unidentified acquisition and general corporate purposes.

Ahead of the IPO, DSM Fresh Foods on 25 September 2025, raised Rs 16.83 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 16.66 lakh shares at Rs 101 each to 11 anchor investors.

DSM Fresh Foods is a retailer of fresh meat and ready-to-cook/eat non-veg products. The company is an online meat delivery service committed to revolutionizing the way customers experience and enjoy high-quality non-veg food. Established in 2015, DSM Fresh Foods has swiftly risen to prominence by blending convenience with unpreserved products and a strong commitment to customer satisfaction. Its user-friendly website and mobile application offer a diverse selection of fresh, hygienically sourced meats, ranging from succulent cuts of mutton, poultry, and seafood to exotic options. As of 13 August 2025, The company had total 46 employees.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 130.73 crore and net profit of Rs 9.05 crore for the year ended 31 March 2025.

First Published: Oct 09 2025 | 12:01 PM IST

