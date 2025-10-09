Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty trades above 25,100 level; metal shares snap 3-day losing streak

Nifty trades above 25,100 level; metal shares snap 3-day losing streak

Image
Last Updated : Oct 09 2025 | 11:50 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The domestic equity indices traded with moderate gain in mid-morning trade, mirroring positive global cues. Investors will monitor the quarterly business updates, IPOs activity and upcoming quarterly earnings season. The Nifty traded above 25,100 level.

Metal shares jumped after reports of mine outages disrupted supply, including at Indonesias Grasberg, the worlds second-largest producer. The index snapped 3-day losses.

At 11:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex advanced 243.21 points or 0.30% to 82,016.87. The Nifty 50 index added 96.75 points or 0.39% to 25,143.40.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.41% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index shed 0.08%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,869 shares rose and 2,006 shares fell. A total of 208 shares were unchanged.

IPO Update:

The initial public offer of Rubicon Research received bids for 15,69,420 shares as against 1,64,55,670 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:18 IST on Thursday (9 October 2025). The issue was subscribed 0.10 times.

The initial public offer of LG Electronics received bids for 33,91,37,565 shares as against 7,13,34,320 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:21 IST on Thursday (9 October 2025). The issue was subscribed 4.75 times.

The initial public offer of Anantam Highways Trust received bids for 90,19,650 shares as against 2,24,49,000 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:25 IST on Thursday (9 October 2025). The issue was subscribed 0.40 times.

The initial public offer of Canara Robeco Asset Management Company received bids for 28,21,560 shares as against 3,48,98,051 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:18 IST on Thursday (9 October 2025). The issue was subscribed 0.08 times.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Metal index jumped 2.04% to 10,342.95. The index declined 1.37% in the past three consecutive trading sessions.

Hindustan Copper (up 5.84%), Steel Authority of India (up 3.25%), Lloyds Metals & Energy (up 3.15%), Hindustan Zinc (up 2.98%), Tata Steel (up 2.92%), NMDC (up 2.78%), National Aluminium Company (up 2.63%), JSW Steel (up 1.74%), Jindal Stainless (up 1.31%) and Vedanta (up 1.26%) advanced.

Stocks in Spotlight:

IRB InvIT Fund added 2.06% after the company informed that its board has approved the opening of the issue of qualified institutional placement (QIP) of equity shares with the floor price of Rs 62.69 per equity share. The floor price of Rs 62.69 is at a premium of 1.56% to the scrips previous closing price of Rs 61.73 on the BSE.

Global Market:

Asian market advanced on Thursday as investors doubled down on all things AI-related. South Korean markets are closed for a holiday.

Japan's Nikkei index traded strong after data showed offshore funds bought a net 2.5 trillion yen ($16.40 billion) worth of Japanese shares in the week through 04 October 2025.

Meanwhile, Beijing announced new restrictions on the export of rare earth minerals and equipment that have been a sticking point in trade talks with the United States.

In Hong Kong, shares of Hang Seng Bank skyrocketed nearly 30% after HSBC proposed to take it private, valuing the bank at more than 290 billion Hong Kong dollars ($37 billion). HSBC reportedly owns around 63% of Hang Seng Bank, pegging the deal value at HK$106 billion.

HSBC has asked Hang Seng Banks board to put forward a privatization proposal to shareholders via a scheme of arrangement under Hong Kongs Companies Ordinance.

Overnight, the broad index S&P 500 climbed 0.58% to close at 6,753.72, notching its eighth winning day of the last nine. Gains on the index were led by the information technology, utilities and industrials sectors, which notched fresh closing highs.

The Nasdaq Composite rose 1.12% to finish at 23,043.38. Thats the first time the technology-heavy index has closed above the 23,000 mark. However, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.20 points to end the day at 46,601.78.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Centum Electronics signs MoU with GRSE for advanced defence collaboration

NSE SME Greenleaf Envirotech trickles down on listing

Saatvik Green Energy soars after stellar Q1 performance

India-UK reaffirm shared ambition to double bilateral trade by 2030

Oswal Agro Mills drops after CEO Narinder Kumar resigns

First Published: Oct 09 2025 | 11:39 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story