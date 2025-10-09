Nifty trades above 25,100 level; metal shares snap 3-day losing streak

Metal shares jumped after reports of mine outages disrupted supply, including at Indonesias Grasberg, the worlds second-largest producer. The index snapped 3-day losses.
At 11:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex advanced 243.21 points or 0.30% to 82,016.87. The Nifty 50 index added 96.75 points or 0.39% to 25,143.40.
In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.41% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index shed 0.08%.
The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,869 shares rose and 2,006 shares fell. A total of 208 shares were unchanged.
IPO Update:
The initial public offer of Rubicon Research received bids for 15,69,420 shares as against 1,64,55,670 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:18 IST on Thursday (9 October 2025). The issue was subscribed 0.10 times.
The initial public offer of LG Electronics received bids for 33,91,37,565 shares as against 7,13,34,320 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:21 IST on Thursday (9 October 2025). The issue was subscribed 4.75 times.
The initial public offer of Anantam Highways Trust received bids for 90,19,650 shares as against 2,24,49,000 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:25 IST on Thursday (9 October 2025). The issue was subscribed 0.40 times.
The initial public offer of Canara Robeco Asset Management Company received bids for 28,21,560 shares as against 3,48,98,051 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:18 IST on Thursday (9 October 2025). The issue was subscribed 0.08 times.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Metal index jumped 2.04% to 10,342.95. The index declined 1.37% in the past three consecutive trading sessions.
Hindustan Copper (up 5.84%), Steel Authority of India (up 3.25%), Lloyds Metals & Energy (up 3.15%), Hindustan Zinc (up 2.98%), Tata Steel (up 2.92%), NMDC (up 2.78%), National Aluminium Company (up 2.63%), JSW Steel (up 1.74%), Jindal Stainless (up 1.31%) and Vedanta (up 1.26%) advanced.
Stocks in Spotlight:
IRB InvIT Fund added 2.06% after the company informed that its board has approved the opening of the issue of qualified institutional placement (QIP) of equity shares with the floor price of Rs 62.69 per equity share. The floor price of Rs 62.69 is at a premium of 1.56% to the scrips previous closing price of Rs 61.73 on the BSE.
Global Market:
Asian market advanced on Thursday as investors doubled down on all things AI-related. South Korean markets are closed for a holiday.
Japan's Nikkei index traded strong after data showed offshore funds bought a net 2.5 trillion yen ($16.40 billion) worth of Japanese shares in the week through 04 October 2025.
Meanwhile, Beijing announced new restrictions on the export of rare earth minerals and equipment that have been a sticking point in trade talks with the United States.
In Hong Kong, shares of Hang Seng Bank skyrocketed nearly 30% after HSBC proposed to take it private, valuing the bank at more than 290 billion Hong Kong dollars ($37 billion). HSBC reportedly owns around 63% of Hang Seng Bank, pegging the deal value at HK$106 billion.
HSBC has asked Hang Seng Banks board to put forward a privatization proposal to shareholders via a scheme of arrangement under Hong Kongs Companies Ordinance.
Overnight, the broad index S&P 500 climbed 0.58% to close at 6,753.72, notching its eighth winning day of the last nine. Gains on the index were led by the information technology, utilities and industrials sectors, which notched fresh closing highs.
The Nasdaq Composite rose 1.12% to finish at 23,043.38. Thats the first time the technology-heavy index has closed above the 23,000 mark. However, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.20 points to end the day at 46,601.78.
