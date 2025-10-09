Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SpiceJet Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

SpiceJet Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Oct 09 2025 | 12:04 PM IST
Strides Pharma Science Ltd, Hindustan Copper Ltd, PG Electroplast Ltd and Hindustan Zinc Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 09 October 2025.

SpiceJet Ltd surged 13.66% to Rs 32.45 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 581.12 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 88.72 lakh shares in the past one month.

Strides Pharma Science Ltd soared 6.03% to Rs 845. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 43102 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12146 shares in the past one month.

Hindustan Copper Ltd spiked 5.14% to Rs 359.75. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 18.42 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11.73 lakh shares in the past one month.

PG Electroplast Ltd gained 4.88% to Rs 539.6. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 6.87 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.46 lakh shares in the past one month.

Hindustan Zinc Ltd jumped 4.70% to Rs 513. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 5.31 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.17 lakh shares in the past one month.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 09 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

