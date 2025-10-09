Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals wins order worth Rs 51.59 cr

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals wins order worth Rs 51.59 cr

Last Updated : Oct 09 2025 | 12:16 PM IST
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals has received an order for supply of Solar rooftop that includes Inverter, ACDB (AC Distribution Box), DCDB (DC Distribution Box), and Solar Modules in the state of Telangana household with total order value being approximately Rs. 51.59 crore (exclusive of GST).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 09 2025 | 12:11 PM IST

