Niyogin Fintech posts nearly 66% rise in IserveU Tech net revenue

Last Updated : Oct 09 2025 | 12:04 PM IST
Niyogin Fintech has reported 65.8% jump in IserveU Tech net revenue to Rs 16.8 crore in Q2 FY26 from Rs 10.1 crore in Q2 FY25.

Sequentially, the revenue has risen by 9.5% from Rs 15.3 crore recorded in Q1 FY26.

The IserveU Tech Order book stood at Rs 595 crore as on 30 September 2025, up from approximately Rs 585 crore at the end of the previous quarter.

Gross Loan AUM as on 30 September 2025 was Rs 236.2 crore, up 44.2% YoY and up 6.3% QoQ.

Tashwinder Singh, CEO and managing director, Niyogin Fintech Limited said, Our businesses continue to demonstrate strong operational momentum, reflecting consistent execution against our strategic priorities.

Niyogin Fintech caters to Indias underserved MSMEs and is a B2B company that operates on a tech centric platform-based model, wherein it delivers banking as a service or BaaS platforms and credit in both rural and urban India through a partnership-led strategy. Niyogin ties up with business correspondents, banks and neobanks/fintechs to offer BaaS platforms, while it provides credit and other financial services through its financial professional network (or chartered accountants).

The company had reported a net loss of Rs 1.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 6.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 62.23% to Rs 81.75 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

The scrip was up 0.06% to currently trade at Rs 68.90 on the BSE.

First Published: Oct 09 2025 | 11:46 AM IST

