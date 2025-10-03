BSE SME Earkart tunes into Dalal Street with steady debut

Earkart was trading at Rs 142.25 on the BSE, a premium of 5.37% compared with the issue price of Rs 135.

The scrip was listed at Rs 135, matching the initial public offer (IPO) price. The counter hit a high of Rs 142.25 and a low of Rs 135.50. About 20.77 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Earkart's IPO was subscribed 1.26 times. The issue opened for bidding on 25 September 2025 and it closed on 29 September 2025. The price band of the IPO was fixed at Rs 135 per share.

The IPO comprised 36,49,000 equity shares, including a fresh issue of 33,15,000 equity shares and offer for sale (OFS) of 3,34,000 equity shares. The promoter and promoter group shareholding diluted to 57.34% from 78.75% pre-issue.

The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for funding incremental working capital requirements of the company, funding capital expenditure requirements for setting of Shop in Shop (SIS) business model in ENT/ophthalmic clinics across India & setting up of infrastructure for operational activities and general corporate purposes. Earkart manufactures and distributes modern hearing aids and related accessories at affordable prices across India. Along with its own manufactured hearing aids, the company also trades in hearing aids, parts, and accessories of other brands, both domestic and international. In addition, Earkart offers products such as adjustable foldable walkers and Multi-Sensory Integrated Educational Development (MSIED) and Teaching Learning Material (TLM) kits to support the mobility and daily needs of physically challenged individuals. As of 31 March 2025, the company had a workforce of 38 employees.