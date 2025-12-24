BSE SME Global Ocean Logistics India docks gently on debut

Global Ocean Logistics India traded at Rs 79.20 on the BSE, a premium of 1.54% compared with the issue price of Rs 78.

The scrip was listed at Rs 79.20, a premium of 1.54% compared with the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently flat compared to its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 82.40 and a low of Rs 79.20. About 19.15 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Global Ocean Logistics India's IPO was subscribed 12.75 times. The issue opened for bidding on 17 December 2025 and it closed on 19 December 2025. The price band of the IPO was between Rs 74 to Rs 78 per share.

The IPO comprised fresh issue of 38,99,200 equity shares. The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for meeting working capital requirements and for general corporate purpose. Global Ocean Logistics India is an asset-light, integrated logistics company providing multimodal freight services including ocean, air, road, and rail transportation, customs clearance, CFS, project logistics, and 3PL solutions. Operating through major Indian ports with pan-India coverage, the company is a registered Multimodal Transport Operator and holds key certifications including MTO, FMC, AEO, FFFI, ISO, WCA, and JCtrans. Backed by a global network of over 20,000 agents, GOLIL serves importers and exporters across 263 international ports, supported by a team of 55 experienced professionals. As of 31 October 2025, the company had 55 employees on its payroll.