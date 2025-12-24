Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NSE SME Marc Technocrats hits speed breakers in a choppy market debut

NSE SME Marc Technocrats hits speed breakers in a choppy market debut

Dec 24 2025
Marc Technocrats was trading at Rs 70.70 on the NSE, a 23.98% discount to the issue price of Rs 93.

The stock listed at Rs 74.40, a 20% discount to the IPO price, and is currently down 5% over the listing price. It touched a high of Rs 74.40 and a low of Rs 70.70, with 70,000 shares traded on the exchange.

Marc Technocrats' IPO was subscribed 11.74 times. The issue opened for bidding on 17 December 2025 and it closed on 19 December 2025. The IPO band was fixed between Rs 88 to Rs 93 per equity share.

The IPO comprised fresh issue of 36,69,600 equity shares and offer for sale (OFS) of 9,09,600 equity shares by existing shareholders. The promoter and promoter shareholding diluted to 73.55% from 99.99% pre-IPO.

The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for working capital requirement, funding capital expenditure requirements for the purchase of equipment/machineries and for general corporate purposes.

Marc Technocrats (MTL) is a B2G-focused infrastructure consultancy providing services such as supervision and quality control, detailed project report preparation, techno-financial audits and pre-bid advisory. It works across roads, highways, railways, buildings and water projects, with clients including MoRTH, NHAI, NHIDCL, state PWDs and Indian Railways, and has strong expertise in DPR preparation covering technical, financial and environmental assessments. As of 30 November 2025, the company had a total of 181 employees.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 32.19 crore and net profit of Rs 5.76 crore for the period ended 30 September 2025.

Dec 24 2025

