Captain Polyplast jumps after securing Rs 28-cr PM KUSUM B solar pump order

Last Updated : Dec 24 2025 | 12:04 PM IST
Captain Polyplast rallied 4.08% to Rs 83.55 after the company announced that it has received an additional empanelment for 1,000 solar pumps under the PM KUSUM B scheme from MSEDCL, with an aggregate order value of Rs 27.69 crore.

This empanelment, added to the earlier order for 500 solar pumps from MSEDCL, strengthens the companys order book in the renewable energy and agri-infrastructure segment. The move underscores Captain Polyplasts growing presence in government-backed solar irrigation programs and reflects sustained demand for solar pumping solutions amid policy support for clean energy adoption in agriculture.

Ritesh Khichadia, whole time director of Captain Polyplast, said, This additional empanelment under the PM KUSUM B scheme further strengthens our order book and improves revenue visibility for the coming periods. Along with the earlier orders for 500 solar pumps, it supports steady growth in our solar pump business and adds to a more balanced revenue mix.

Continued demand under government-supported solar irrigation programs reflects our execution capabilities, manufacturing strength, and experience across regions. Looking ahead, we see sustained opportunities from expanding solar irrigation initiatives and expect this segment to contribute meaningfully to our growth while supporting long-term value creation.

Captain Polyplast is engaged in manufacturing and selling quality micro irrigation systems and allied products having its manufacturing facilities at Shapar (Veraval), Rajkot. Further, the company also undertakes installation of micro irrigation systems, providing of agronomical services to farmers and carrying out business activities.

The companys consolidated net profit fell 73.9% to Rs 4.24 crore, even as net sales jumped 49.7% to Rs 79.73 crore in Q2 FY26 compared with Q2 FY25.

First Published: Dec 24 2025 | 11:51 AM IST

