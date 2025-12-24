Home / Markets / Capital Market News / EUR/USD stable around three-month high as break above 1.1800 extends

EUR/USD stable around three-month high as break above 1.1800 extends

Last Updated : Dec 24 2025 | 12:04 PM IST
Euro is holding its recent gains against the US dollar as a break above 1.1800 mark extends. Economic calendar is thin while US economic data showed a mixed outing yesterday. European equities ended modestly higher on Tuesday with some indices hitting fresh highs. Meanwhile, the US dollar index is witnessing continued stress amid optimism the Federal Reserve will consider more rate cuts next year. EUR/USD pair is currently trading at 1.1847, up 0.10% on the day holding near three-month top. On NSE, EUR/INR futures are quoting flat at 105.90 after witnessing good improvement from lows under 105.70 mark in the early moves.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 24 2025 | 11:49 AM IST

