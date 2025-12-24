Home / Markets / Capital Market News / JBM Auto Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

JBM Auto Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Dec 24 2025 | 12:16 PM IST
Websol Energy System Ltd, KNR Constructions Ltd, Sula Vineyards Ltd and V I P Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 24 December 2025.

JBM Auto Ltd spiked 10.31% to Rs 637.5 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 9.71 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24139 shares in the past one month.

Websol Energy System Ltd soared 10.00% to Rs 94.05. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 17.47 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8.13 lakh shares in the past one month.

KNR Constructions Ltd surged 8.16% to Rs 172.95. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.72 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.02 lakh shares in the past one month.

Sula Vineyards Ltd added 7.36% to Rs 231.8. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.04 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16460 shares in the past one month.

V I P Industries Ltd gained 6.57% to Rs 388.7. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 376.09 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29961 shares in the past one month.

First Published: Dec 24 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

